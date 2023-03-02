Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.53

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $32.58. Atlanticus shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 11,781 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

