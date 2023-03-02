Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 25th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 296.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 890.0%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 394,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

