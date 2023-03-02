Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.