Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.98

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 136550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Astronics Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.
About Astronics
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
