Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.98

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 136550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Astronics Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

About Astronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading

