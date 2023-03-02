AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,806.46

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £108.06 ($130.40) and traded as high as £111.14 ($134.11). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £108.80 ($131.29), with a volume of 2,069,273 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £135 ($162.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.60) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.87) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.05 ($143.66).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of £112.05 and a 200-day moving average of £108.07.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 162.80 ($1.96) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 13,657.14%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.