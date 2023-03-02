Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.26) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Featured Stories

