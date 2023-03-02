Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $346,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.