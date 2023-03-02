Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

