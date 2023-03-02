ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $673.26

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.26 ($8.12) and traded as high as GBX 875 ($10.56). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 875 ($10.56), with a volume of 574,342 shares traded.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.07) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.96) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.82 ($12.03).

ASOS Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.53. The firm has a market cap of £871.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,758.06, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

