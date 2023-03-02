Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASDRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

