Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Cap of $334.04 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $334.04 million and $35.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00042498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00567213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00175886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.