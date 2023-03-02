Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$8.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.13.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

