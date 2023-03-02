Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Arko Trading Up 3.1 %
ARKO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
Arko Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Institutional Trading of Arko
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.