Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Trading Up 3.1 %

ARKO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.