Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and $3.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004848 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,380,738 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.

Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

