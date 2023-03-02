Ark 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $64.92 million and $3.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004864 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,386,914 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.

Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

