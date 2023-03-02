Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 958,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 531,629 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 200.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 293,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 121.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

