Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 958,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 531,629 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.