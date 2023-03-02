Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.21. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.