Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £794,039.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.21. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01).
About Argo Blockchain
