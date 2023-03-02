Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $101.95 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $101.95 million and $3.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.

Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.

The of Ardor include:

* All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and for paying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;

* Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once they are included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" of the network;

* All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuring ecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another in a fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data or entities on another.”

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

