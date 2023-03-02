Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 19,958 shares of company stock valued at $308,361 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

