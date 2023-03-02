Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,958 shares of company stock valued at $308,361. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

ARQT opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

