Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.36

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1041775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

