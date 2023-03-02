Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

