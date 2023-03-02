Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.87 million and $184,410.93 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.

ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

