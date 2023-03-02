Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $237,771.66

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $237,771.66 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.

ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

