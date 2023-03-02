Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

