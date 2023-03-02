Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
