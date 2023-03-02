Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Head to Head Comparison

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $48.52 million 2.14 -$15.17 million ($0.56) -5.36 TELA Bio $29.46 million 6.74 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.63

Profitability

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Apyx Medical and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -39.28% -39.82% -31.06% TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.15%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

