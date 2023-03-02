Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 126.2% in February

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 1,896,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,627. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

