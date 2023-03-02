Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Down 65.3% in February

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 592,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Founders Fund VI Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 11.3 %

Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 34,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Applied Molecular Transport

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

