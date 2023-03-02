Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Down 65.3% in February

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 592,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Founders Fund VI Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 11.3 %
Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 34,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.