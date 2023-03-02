Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.97. 2,177,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,264. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

