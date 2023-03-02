Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

NYSE AON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

