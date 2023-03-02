Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $619.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.