Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $619.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,276,000.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

