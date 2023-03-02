Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec lowered Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

