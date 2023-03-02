AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.14

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $21.79. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 35,526 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $693.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.11.
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
