Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN)

2/17/2023 – Morguard North American Residential REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Morguard North American Residential REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$21.50.

2/16/2023 – Morguard North American Residential REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Morguard North American Residential REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The company has a market cap of C$713.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.59.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

