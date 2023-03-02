Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2023 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/13/2023 – Associated British Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,012.68 ($24.29). 866,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,824.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,584.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,261.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.