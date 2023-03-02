Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $37.33

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $10,555,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 216,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

