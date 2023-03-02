Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $25.60

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.