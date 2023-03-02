Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $71.30

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

