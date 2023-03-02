Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Organigram alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.81 million.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 185,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,113,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Organigram by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.