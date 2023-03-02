Analysts Offer Predictions for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 5.4 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

