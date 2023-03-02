Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 680,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

