Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.00. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

