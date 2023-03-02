ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ANA Trading Down 0.6 %

ALNPY stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

