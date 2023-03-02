ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

