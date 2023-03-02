Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 250,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,018,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.