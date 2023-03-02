Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 250,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,018,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.