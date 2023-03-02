Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.