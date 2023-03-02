Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

