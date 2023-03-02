Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.04

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Amgen has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $37,677.70 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00424387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.52 or 0.28685768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04457279 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,958.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.