Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPH. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $42.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.