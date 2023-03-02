Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 310.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VAW stock opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.