Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 643 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

